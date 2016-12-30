Contestants sought for annual Noche De Gala contest
You could just be the next winner of the annual Noche De Gala Competencia de Vocalistas in Seguin. Contestants for the 32nd annual mariachi singing competition are encouraged to attend this weekend's mandatory meeting for the contest slated for Saturday, March 11 at Texas Lutheran University's Jackson Auditorium.
