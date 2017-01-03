Central Texas plant landscapes can go - thirsty,' thrive
Many ornamental plants popular in Central Texas landscapes can still grow and thrive when watered using half or less of the usual recommended irrigation amounts, according to research results recently published by two Texas A&M AgriLife institutes. A drought survivability study, conducted in San Antonio throughout 2015, investigated how 97 plant species common to the region fared when watered with varying amounts over a six-month period.
