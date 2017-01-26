Call for Entries: 36th annual Tejano ...

Call for Entries: 36th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival poster contest deadline Feb. 10

Visual artists and graphic designers are invited to create an entry for this year's 36th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio poster contest. The deadline for the contest is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Submissions are accepted in the following categories: Middle School, High School, College and Open.

