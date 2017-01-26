Call for Entries: 36th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival poster contest deadline Feb. 10
Visual artists and graphic designers are invited to create an entry for this year's 36th annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio poster contest. The deadline for the contest is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Submissions are accepted in the following categories: Middle School, High School, College and Open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Impeach Trumpazz
|1 hr
|So mf
|4
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|2 hr
|TRUTH is out there
|95
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|pharts
|1,074
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,476
|Destiny R
|Fri
|LMA0
|5
|Lisa Cardenas
|Thu
|Mari
|3
|Angelina Robinson
|Thu
|Yup
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC