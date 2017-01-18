Braids Across Borders: How Women in E...

Braids Across Borders: How Women in El Paso are Fighting Back on Inauguration Day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ms. Magazine

While President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Friday, 50 women from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez will stand back to back on the Paso del Norte International Bridge and braid their hair together in an act of solidarity. The braids will connect women from both sides of the border, sending a message of solidarity that remains strong despite the new administration's divisive, anti-Mexican rhetoric.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ms. Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
mexican traditions 41 min fact 8
april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16) 4 hr Slapped 14
Worthless people yes you satx 6 hr cristal 11
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 7 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,454
Window tint 11 hr Beast 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
toyota plant Tue paul 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,617 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC