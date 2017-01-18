Braids Across Borders: How Women in El Paso are Fighting Back on Inauguration Day
While President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office on Friday, 50 women from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez will stand back to back on the Paso del Norte International Bridge and braid their hair together in an act of solidarity. The braids will connect women from both sides of the border, sending a message of solidarity that remains strong despite the new administration's divisive, anti-Mexican rhetoric.
