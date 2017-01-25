Border wall construction to begin in months, Trump says, vowing '100 percent' repayment from Mexico
President Donald Trump is taking the first steps Wednesday toward delivering on a signature campaign promise: construction of a border wall that he insists Mexico will end up paying for. Such a wall would cost $10 billion to $25 billion by most estimates, and officials south of the border have shot down the prospect that Mexico's treasury would be used for a project they haven't sought and don't support.
