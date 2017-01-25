Border wall construction to begin in ...

Border wall construction to begin in months, Trump says, vowing '100 percent' repayment from Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

President Donald Trump is taking the first steps Wednesday toward delivering on a signature campaign promise: construction of a border wall that he insists Mexico will end up paying for. Such a wall would cost $10 billion to $25 billion by most estimates, and officials south of the border have shot down the prospect that Mexico's treasury would be used for a project they haven't sought and don't support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wonder how long it will take for Trump to get I... 5 hr Fosho 21
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 7 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,473
F@%k my gorgeous wife 9 hr cristal 9
Sugardaddy in San Antonio, Tx (Feb '11) 11 hr Vik the dik 205
Milfs 11 hr Vik the dik 4
Casual encounter 12 hr Vik the dik 6
HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff... 14 hr WTF 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,827 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC