Boerne to get $20 million upscale hotel
Phoenix Hospitality Group, a Boerne-based hotel developer and operator, is teaming up with Ross Partlow, owner of Boerne-based Partlow Properties and Investments, and partner Tim Lange on a 130-room full-service hotel. less Phoenix Hospitality Group, a Boerne-based hotel developer and operator, is teaming up with Ross Partlow, owner of Boerne-based Partlow Properties and Investments, and partner Tim Lange on a 130-room ... more The hotel will feature outdoor event spaces, a 7,500-square-foot conference center and a resort-style pool, developers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|14 min
|The Reporter
|7,474
|Wonder how long it will take for Trump to get I...
|1 hr
|Fraud
|22
|Stupid drivers of San Antonio
|2 hr
|Fedup
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|LuftPharts
|1,066
|F@%k my gorgeous wife
|19 hr
|cristal
|9
|Sugardaddy in San Antonio, Tx (Feb '11)
|21 hr
|Vik the dik
|205
|Milfs
|21 hr
|Vik the dik
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC