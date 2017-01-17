Body found inside burning shed sparks homicide investigation
San Antonio firefighters responded to a shed fire Sunday morning on the city's South Side and later discovered a burned body inside the shed. San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Woody Woodward said the dispatch call came at 5:30 a.m. to the 300 block of W. Harding Boulevard near S.W. Military Drive.
