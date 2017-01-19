Austin B-cycle adding more bikes and stations, increasing free ride time...

Lobke Huijs, 19, left, rides Austin B-cycle on South Congress Avenue with her parents Marion, middle, and Wim Huijs, all of Cincinnati, on Monday December 22, 2014. JAY JANNER / AMERICAN-STATESMAN Hot off a record year for ridership numbers, Austin B-cycle is adding more bike docks, more bikes and more no-charge bike time for users.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.