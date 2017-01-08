Alamo College controversies cloud bon...

Alamo College controversies cloud bond election

The Alamo Colleges in San Antonio want voters to approve $450 million in additional debt at a May 6 election. But new accreditation problems and growing concerns over spending point to possible trouble ahead.

