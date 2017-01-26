A toll on - Death Loop' - the price of growth

For many of us growing up in neighborhoods inside Loop 410 back in the early '80s, Loop 1604 was far, far away. And, for adventurous teens with driver's licenses, a car, enough cash to fill up the gas tank, a box filled with Rush, Ronnie James Dio or Van Halen cassettes - or Duran Duran , Pet Shop Boys and The Cure - and a desire to go to the Exxon at the end of the world, it made for good cruising.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.