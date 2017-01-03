61-year-old charged in death of woman whose body was found burned

A 61-year-old man was arrested Monday for a homicide that occurred in 2015 where a woman's body was found burning on the side of the road in San Antonio, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Antonio Nuez Jr. faces a first-degree murder charge in the killing of Lisa R. Carter, said BCSO spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes.

