54th Street, Starbucks among new businesses coming to San Antonio
54th Street is adding a fourth Restaurant & Drafthouse location to the San Antonio area this year, according to state construction filings. CST Brands Inc., the San Antonio-based operator of Corner Stores, plans to break ground on a $1.5 million convenience store at 9130 W. Loop 1604 on the city's Northwest Side in April, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,043
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|1 hr
|INFO GIRL
|7,446
|Breeding Update (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Slappa
|239
|Worthless people yes you satx
|3 hr
|Trump Watersports
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|Ericagsa
|40
|april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16)
|21 hr
|Troof
|13
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Mon
|whoa
|1
