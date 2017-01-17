54th Street, Starbucks among new busi...

54th Street, Starbucks among new businesses coming to San Antonio

54th Street is adding a fourth Restaurant & Drafthouse location to the San Antonio area this year, according to state construction filings. CST Brands Inc., the San Antonio-based operator of Corner Stores, plans to break ground on a $1.5 million convenience store at 9130 W. Loop 1604 on the city's Northwest Side in April, according to filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

