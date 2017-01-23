$5,000 offered for info on suspect wh...

$5,000 offered for info on suspect who robbed Southwest Side bank

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio police are asking the public's assistance in locating the suspect who robbed a bank in the city's Southwest Side. He allegedly handed the clerk a note demanding money and then fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
F@%k my gorgeous wife 12 min Vik the dik 7
Casual encounter 21 min Vik the dik 6
HEB Security Pilot Program: Includes drug sniff... 2 hr WTF 2
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 2 hr The Reporter 7,471
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 3 hr TemperaturePharts 1,064
Wonder how long it will take for Trump to get I... 4 hr Impeach that mf 20
News Police: Ex-church volunteer sexually abused nur... 14 hr Super user 15
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,627 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,703

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC