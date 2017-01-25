25 restaurants and bars new to San Antonio in 2016
The Well , 5539 UTSA Blvd. This huge restaurant/bar/beer garden/Texas dance hall is the latest project from Big'z owner Lauren Stanley and aims to appeal to locals and visitors with a menu of well-made Texas comfort foods, craft beers and cocktails. Read more: Review: The Well elevates Texas comfort food with a bratwurst from heaven less The Well , 5539 UTSA Blvd. This huge restaurant/bar/beer garden/Texas dance hall is the latest project from Big'z owner Lauren Stanley and aims to appeal to locals and visitors with a menu ... more Frontier Burger , 838 NE Loop 410 This constantly filled restaurant brings the company best known for Jim's Restaurants back to its roots of serving charcoal-grilled burgers.
