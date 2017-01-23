23 fun things to to in San Antonio this weekend
When his "American Idol" and "X-Factor" dreams didn't work out, the backwards cap country music sensation took to Facebook and posted homemade videos singing cover songs of country hits. It worked and got him all the way to No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is San Antonio so racist (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|bobby michaels
|64
|why do white women love mexican men (Jul '14)
|11 hr
|Luv Mexican Men
|104
|mexican traditions
|11 hr
|WoW
|11
|Window tint
|13 hr
|Help-me-n1234
|3
|april cadena/hernandez/salazar/ramos/ (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Slapped
|14
|Worthless people yes you satx
|22 hr
|cristal
|11
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|22 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,454
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC