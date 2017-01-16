16-year-old charged with felony assault after locker room brawl
Canyon High School in New Braunfels, TX, where sophomore student Logan Davidson was assaulted and later died of his injuries. Thursdayu, Nov. 14, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Destiny R
|5 hr
|KeepItReal
|3
|Wonder how long it will take for Trump to get I...
|6 hr
|Impeach him
|23
|Lisa Cardenas
|7 hr
|Mari
|3
|Angelina Robinson
|7 hr
|Yup
|6
|I wanna smell dirty panties bad (Apr '16)
|7 hr
|Kitten
|14
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|9 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Loan shark (Feb '13)
|10 hr
|zahn67
|64
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC