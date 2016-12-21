Wrapping up 2016: chili, chicken and ...

Wrapping up 2016: chili, chicken and cattle

It figures: We ring out 2016 with fine-dining mainstay Cacharel gone, but with excitement at a fever pitch over new hangouts for fried chicken , tacos and fried pies and chili con carne . The late Star-Telegram travel writer Jerry Flemmons wrote decades ago that Texans loyally consume the "three major food groups": barbecue, Tex-Mex and "fried."

