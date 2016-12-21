White births, migration explain why Texas remains a red state
Erika Jaramillo, center, and others hold signs supporting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a Democratic National Convention watch party in San Antonio on July 26. In Texas, where 39 percent of the population is Hispanic, Democrats have been shut out of statewide elections for decades. That is likely to occur for decades to come if the statistic bear out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pete tello
|29 min
|Petie1986
|1
|Pete tello
|1 hr
|Petie1986
|2
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Joker
|7,386
|La tranny from Califas will break tonight's rec...
|5 hr
|I heard
|1
|San Antonio Sucks (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|True History
|2,469
|La tranny from Califas will be San Francisco pa...
|Fri
|ouch
|3
|Make money on your phone
|Fri
|robbiecrews84
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC