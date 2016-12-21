UTRGV has four new buildings under construction, plans for more
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is finishing the year with four buildings under construction, two recently approved and many plans for expansion in the upcoming year. Construction and growth will be the theme for years to come as the university has four buildings underway in Brownsville, with the 102,551-square-foot Academic Building; Edinburg, where a 115,000-square-foot Science and Research Center is being built; Boca Chica Beach, where the $1.2 million STARGATE facility will be located; and McAllen, where officials recently broke ground on a 85,000-square-foot research building in partnership with Doctors Hospital at Renaissance.
