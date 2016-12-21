US post-Christmas travel: Storm to di...

US post-Christmas travel: Storm to disrupt travel from Maine to...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: AccuWeather.com

Those returning home from Christmas destinations will face a high risk of travel delays across the eastern half of the country on Monday. A Christmas Day storm poised to trigger severe weather and a blizzard in the central U.S. will sweep eastward to start the new week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
francis Herrera 1 hr Smokes 5
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr Who 7,324
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. 1 hr Sin respeto 3
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 1 hr Sin respeto 162
Jessica kendrick 1 hr Booty hunter 1
Shanon Cardenas gross 2 hr John Sins 3
Lisa Cardenas 2 hr Baby Jay 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,676 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,498

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC