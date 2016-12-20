The Year in Music 2016 a " Other Newsmakers

The Year in Music 2016 a " Other News...

Led Zeppelin Wins "Stairway to Heaven" Copyright-Infringement Lawsuit In June, a Los Angeles jury found Led Zeppelin 's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page not guilty of stealing the opening of their band's classic song, "Stairway to Heaven," from the 1968 Spirit song, "Taurus." Attorneys representing the estate of late Spirit frontman Randy California had sought to prove that Led Zeppelin's members had plagiarized a guitar riff featured in "Taurus" and used it as the basis for the opening of "Stairway to Heaven," but the jury decided that there was no "extrinsic similarity" between the two songs.

