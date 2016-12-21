San Antonio restaurant inspections: December 23, 2016

La Panaderia: 8305 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209 Date: 12/21/2016 Score: 68 Highlights: Floor drains were overflowing onto kitchen floor, establishment did not have a current/valid permit, food not protected from cross contamination, employees' personal food items stored near food prep areas, employees seen touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands.

