San Antonio residents, stories that went viral in 2016
These guys who showed the internet how not to move : In May, commuters on Interstate 10 spotted two men using their bodies as human restraints to keep mattresses from falling out of a trailer. Witnesses estimated the vehicle was travelling at about 65 mph as it exited for Vance Jackson Road passing -- and disregarding -- a sign heeding drivers of deaths on Texas roads.
