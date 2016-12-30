San Antonio residents, stories that w...

San Antonio residents, stories that went viral in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

These guys who showed the internet how not to move : In May, commuters on Interstate 10 spotted two men using their bodies as human restraints to keep mattresses from falling out of a trailer. Witnesses estimated the vehicle was travelling at about 65 mph as it exited for Vance Jackson Road passing -- and disregarding -- a sign heeding drivers of deaths on Texas roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tran Antonio is very unoriginal... 1 hr Machuca frijoles 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 1 hr THOMAS O CALDWELL 7,351
We will be part of America first President Wome... 2 hr Deportation Squad 5
The ultimate in mind control... 2 hr Freaking Mind Con... 2
kkyx (Dec '14) 3 hr wienernegg 7
Vino y queso! Done estan las habas? 7 hr My New Alias RULES 1
Hey tranny from Califas you said last week ...... 11 hr Insider 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,640 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,483

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC