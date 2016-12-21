San Antonio alleges unsanitary conditions at mobile home park
Jesus Arredondo stands in front of a trailer at the Oak Hollow Mobile Home in October, where 12 septic tanks overflowed and spilled sewage. The city has filed a lawsuit against the property owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|36 min
|TexVet
|1
|On the 1st day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave...
|2 hr
|La tranny from Ca...
|1
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|Anonymousriders
|88
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|Sat
|The Reporter
|7,320
|Angelina Robinson
|Sat
|Small
|3
|On the 5th day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave...
|Sat
|Inch
|2
|Donald Trump Twitter
|Sat
|Twit
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC