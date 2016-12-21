Police: Belligerent drunk man shot by...

Police: Belligerent drunk man shot by neighbor Christmas morning

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio police say an argument between neighbors on the Northwest Side ended when one neighbor shot the other in the foot Sunday morning, Dec. 25, 2016. San Antonio police say an argument between neighbors on the Northwest Side ended when one neighbor shot the other in the foot Sunday morning, Dec. 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 30 min HEY STINKY 7,339
Anyone know of a strip club hiring? 30 min Radio 2
Little Johnny melts down ONCE AGAIN!!! 1 hr Whoa 1
need wealthy person to give me a car (Apr '12) 2 hr Tucktuck 84
francis Herrera 13 hr Smokes 5
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. 13 hr Sin respeto 3
EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11) 13 hr Sin respeto 162
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Earthquake
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,374,788

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC