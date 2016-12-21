Police: 2 Mississippi men wanted on charges in cat-scalding
Erving Hernandez, 35, was taken into custody at San Antonio Police Department's Prue Road substation on Nov. 25, 2015 and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating a pregnant dog to death in October, 2015. less Erving Hernandez, 35, was taken into custody at San Antonio Police Department's Prue Road substation on Nov. 25, 2015 and charged with animal cruelty after allegedly beating a pregnant dog to death in October, ... more Jerry Rosales is suspected of a throwing a dog at his father-in-law during a disturbance in July, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tran Antonio has had THREE separate meltdowns...
|3 hr
|Meltdown Monitor
|1
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|3 hr
|Ix3xi
|163
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|3 hr
|Factory
|4
|One or two sentences will get la tranny from Ca...
|4 hr
|Your Master
|1
|La tranny from Califas is begging for more 12 ...
|4 hr
|Your Master
|1
|La tranny from Califas comes back once again bi...
|4 hr
|Your Master
|1
|Outraged at HEB (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|NotSurprisedByThis
|107
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|4 hr
|The Reporter
|7,342
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC