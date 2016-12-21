Judge Allows Creditors to Vote on sale of Cowboys Dancehall
Cowboys Dancehall, a popular San Antonio honky-tonk mired in bankruptcy, may be forced to sell its assets to pay back millions of dollars owed to its creditors after U.S. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Ronald King ruled against it in court Monday. King cleared the way for the music venue's creditors to decide on a liquidation plan proposed by Cowboys' main lender - Business Property Lending.
