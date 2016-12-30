Houston-based REIT buys Dallas office...

Houston-based REIT buys Dallas office building

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Hartman Short Term Income Properties XX, Inc., has purchased the Three Forest Plaza office tower in the Park Central area of Dallas. Hartman Short Term Income Properties XX, Inc., has purchased the Three Forest Plaza office tower in the Park Central area of Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
We will be part of America first President Wome... 6 hr I said that 6
Tran Antonio is very unoriginal... 9 hr Machuca frijoles 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 9 hr THOMAS O CALDWELL 7,351
The ultimate in mind control... 10 hr Freaking Mind Con... 2
kkyx (Dec '14) 10 hr wienernegg 7
Vino y queso! Done estan las habas? 14 hr My New Alias RULES 1
Hey tranny from Califas you said last week ...... 19 hr Insider 2
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,986 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,488

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC