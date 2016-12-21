Florida country takes steps to track animal abusers like sex offenders
Molly, a white boxer mix, is the face behind Marion County, Fla.' s new law that requires animal abusers to register in much that same way sex offenders have to register.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|48 min
|Tony
|7,382
|Make money on your phone
|2 hr
|robbiecrews84
|1
|La tranny from Califas will be San Francisco pa...
|6 hr
|ouch
|1
|Outraged at HEB (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Gringo Killer
|109
|Players club forum
|23 hr
|Yonathon
|2
|La tranny from Califas sure got quiet after som...
|Thu
|I said that
|1
|The ultimate in mind control...
|Thu
|Little Johnny Da ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC