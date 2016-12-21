Employee accused of attempting to smuggle drugs, alcohol at San
A kitchen supervisor at a federal pre-trial detention facility in San Antonio has been arrested and accused of attempting to smuggle drugs and alcohol for inmates in return for money. Ray Alexander Barr , who works at Central Texas Detention Facility - GEO, in the 200 block of South Laredo Street in downtown San Antonio, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by U.S. Marshal Service deputies and FBI agents working the case, according to a news release from the Department of Justice , Western District of Texas.
