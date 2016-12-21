Accused captors killed, injured by al...

Accused captors killed, injured by alleged accomplice

A shooting that left one dead, one injured, and one missing early Wednesday at a Southwest Side home was the result of hostage situation gone awry when one accused kidnapper apparently shot his accomplices and fled the scene, according to police. Ramiro S. Lopez , 22, was the one San Antonio Police officers first met with a gunshot wound to his hand at 3:52 a.m. in the 5400 block of Stonybrook Drive.

