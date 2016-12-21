Accused captors killed, injured by alleged accomplice
A shooting that left one dead, one injured, and one missing early Wednesday at a Southwest Side home was the result of hostage situation gone awry when one accused kidnapper apparently shot his accomplices and fled the scene, according to police. Ramiro S. Lopez , 22, was the one San Antonio Police officers first met with a gunshot wound to his hand at 3:52 a.m. in the 5400 block of Stonybrook Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EXCLUSIVE! ACI Bathhouse customers sound off... (May '11)
|4 hr
|RikDe
|161
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|12 hr
|La tranny from Ca...
|2
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|13 hr
|Tony
|7,323
|Angelina Robinson
|19 hr
|camoprincess
|4
|On the 1st day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave...
|Sun
|La tranny from Ca...
|1
|Stephen Morales, Scam Artist (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Anonymousriders
|88
|On the 5th day of Xmas my true love Tyrone gave...
|Dec 24
|Inch
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC