200th live donor kidney transplant offers promise of new life for the New Year
In late December in San Antonio, Texas, a 36-year-old mother of three from Jefferson City, Missouri, gave her best friend the most precious gift of all: a healthy kidney and the promise of a new life for the New Year. The procedure took place at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital and represented another milestone: the 200th live donor kidney transplant performed in 2016 at this private hospital.
