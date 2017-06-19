What $50M in new construction brings to Angelo State's campus
Construction at Angelo State University is changing San Angelo's skyline again. Steel girders now outline the new press box facility at the La Grande Stadium on the corner of Jackson and University Street across from the Junell Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automotive Customization
|Mon
|Orion442
|2
|Me
|Jun 12
|Its me
|1
|leanna markwell (Oct '16)
|Jun 5
|Leanna markwell
|2
|yarit castrellon
|Jun 4
|gay guys
|1
|mr. brandon lawson is still missing! lets not f...
|May 22
|chillin
|4
|Under Cover SAPD Cop--Good job !!!
|May '17
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Meth Lab across the street from elementary school
|May '17
|Code of Silence H...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC