Robert Duncan testifies in US House Committee on Agriculture hearing

Thursday Jun 22

Texas Tech University System Chancellor Robert Duncan testified before the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture in a full-committee public hearing on university research investments in the next farm bill Thursday morning in Washington, D.C. The committee invited university leaders from across the nation to testify about opportunities and challenges faced in agricultural production and research, and the role of universities in agriculture sustainability. Duncan was the only chancellor from a system or university to participate in the hearing.

