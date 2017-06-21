Police apprehend armed 'Lucifer' at S...

Police apprehend armed 'Lucifer' at San Angeloa

Wednesday Jun 21

Police apprehend armed 'Lucifer' at San Angelo hotel The suspect appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, police said. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.gosanangelo.com/story/news/2017/06/21/police-apprehend-armed-lucifer-san-angelo-hotel/415908001/ San Angelo police arrested a man who kept referring to himself as "Lucifer," after responding to reports the suspect, armed with a large knife, hammer and handsaw, was threatening hotel guests late Tuesday night.

