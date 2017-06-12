Los Lonely Boys coming to Newton

Grammy Award-winning, Texican rock power trio Los Lonely Boys return to The Newton Theatre on Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $34 to $49 and may be purchased by visiting www.thenewtontheatre.com or contacting the Box Office at 973-383-3700. Lots of musicians compare their careers to roller-coaster rides, but Los Lonely Boys have had so many close-your-eyes-and-hang-on moments in the 14 years since they recorded their self-titled debut, they should buy an amusement park.

