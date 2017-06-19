Former chicken farm in West Texas bec...

Former chicken farm in West Texas becomes artistic hot spot

Thursday Jun 15

In 1971, Roger Allen was teaching art at San Angelo Central High School and looking for a piece of property where he could live cheaply, make pottery and not worry about his studio being torn down by landlords with development dreams. The Houston Chronicle reports what he found after a year or so of looking was a weed-choked 3-acre plot on the nondescript northeastern edge of town.

