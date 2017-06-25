Blood, fingernail found at home of Texas man links him to 1988 slayings of 2 teens, authorities say
Shane Stewart gave his father a hug before heading out to watch Fourth of July fireworks with his girlfriend, Sally McNelly. His father told him to be home by 11 p.m. The next day, Shane's copper-colored Camaro was found near a lake in San Angelo.
