Video: Private Pesticide Applicator License Training

Private Pesticide Applicator License Training, San Angelo, May 5 The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Tom Green County and Angelo State University's department of agriculture will conduct a Private Pesticide Applicator Training May 5 in San Angelo. The training will start with registration at 12:30 p.m. followed by the program from 1-5 p.m. in Room 250 of the Vincent Nursing and Physical Science Building, 2333 Vanderventer Ave., on the Angelo State University campus.

