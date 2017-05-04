Video: Private Pesticide Applicator License Training
Private Pesticide Applicator License Training, San Angelo, May 5 The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Tom Green County and Angelo State University's department of agriculture will conduct a Private Pesticide Applicator Training May 5 in San Angelo. The training will start with registration at 12:30 p.m. followed by the program from 1-5 p.m. in Room 250 of the Vincent Nursing and Physical Science Building, 2333 Vanderventer Ave., on the Angelo State University campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClipSyndicate.
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mr. brandon lawson is still missing! lets not f...
|Apr 28
|JOEY C
|3
|Law Enforcement in San Angelo is Dangerous
|Apr 24
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Warning for San Angelo,Tx
|Apr 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Cheating men (Feb '13)
|Mar '17
|Boss life
|6
|Sheila Elrod murder
|Mar '17
|JusticeFor All
|2
|Review: BREADSTREET.COM (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Concerned consumer
|38
|Reminder for San Angelo, Tx
|Mar '17
|Code of Silence H...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC