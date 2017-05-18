Homeless couple in Texas move to Arka...

Homeless couple in Texas move to Arkansas, seek better life

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Tears flowed down Heidi Martinez's cheeks as she slowly ripped up a stack of photographs and dropped them into a fire pit. The San Angelo Standard-Times reports she watched them burn and turn to ashes before quietly returning to her tent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Angelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Under Cover SAPD Cop--Good job !!! May 9 Code of Silence H... 1
Meth Lab across the street from elementary school May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
1516 greenwood st -- Meth Lab May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
A list of dirt cops covering for Alex N. May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
X-Tom Green County Deputy May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
San Angelo,Tx cops are corrupt May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
mr. brandon lawson is still missing! lets not f... Apr 28 JOEY C 3
See all San Angelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Angelo Forum Now

San Angelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Angelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

San Angelo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC