Goodfellow AFB hosts Operation Kids
Covered in fake combat wounds, and with stripes of camouflage face paint, about 40 children, including some San Angelo ISD students, participated in mock deployment operations during Goodfellow Air Force Base's annual Operation KIDS event Saturday. The event has been hosted by the base for several years, and was originally designed to introduce children of military personnel to the deployment conditions their parents may experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mr. brandon lawson is still missing! lets not f...
|May 22
|chillin
|4
|Under Cover SAPD Cop--Good job !!!
|May 9
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Meth Lab across the street from elementary school
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|1516 greenwood st -- Meth Lab
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|A list of dirt cops covering for Alex N.
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|X-Tom Green County Deputy
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|San Angelo,Tx cops are corrupt
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC