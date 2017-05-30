Goodfellow AFB hosts Operation Kids

Covered in fake combat wounds, and with stripes of camouflage face paint, about 40 children, including some San Angelo ISD students, participated in mock deployment operations during Goodfellow Air Force Base's annual Operation KIDS event Saturday. The event has been hosted by the base for several years, and was originally designed to introduce children of military personnel to the deployment conditions their parents may experience.

