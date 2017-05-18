Colorado Mesa baseball game postponed
Heavy lightning in San Angelo, Texas, most of the afternoon and evening postponed the second day of the South Central Regional baseball tournament tonight. Colorado Mesa was scheduled to play Lubbock Christian at 6 p.m. , but just before 8 p.m., NCAA officials postponed play for the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Under Cover SAPD Cop--Good job !!!
|May 9
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Meth Lab across the street from elementary school
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|1516 greenwood st -- Meth Lab
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|A list of dirt cops covering for Alex N.
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|X-Tom Green County Deputy
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|San Angelo,Tx cops are corrupt
|May 8
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|mr. brandon lawson is still missing! lets not f...
|Apr 28
|JOEY C
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC