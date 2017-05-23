Colorado Mesa advances to Division II...

Colorado Mesa advances to Division II World Series

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Denver Post

Left-handers Ryan Reno, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pitcher of the year, and Tyler Ehlers, right, give the Colorado Mesa Mavericks a formidable 1-2 punch in their rotation heading into the NCAA Division II South Central Regional. The Colorado Mesa baseball team defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith 8-1 on Monday in San Angelo, Tex., to win the NCAA South Central Region championship and advance to the Division II World Series for the third time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Angelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
yarit castrellon 15 hr gay guys 1
mr. brandon lawson is still missing! lets not f... May 22 chillin 4
Under Cover SAPD Cop--Good job !!! May 9 Code of Silence H... 1
Meth Lab across the street from elementary school May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
1516 greenwood st -- Meth Lab May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
A list of dirt cops covering for Alex N. May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
X-Tom Green County Deputy May 8 Code of Silence H... 1
See all San Angelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Angelo Forum Now

San Angelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Angelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

San Angelo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,437 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC