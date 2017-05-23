Colorado Mesa advances to Division II World Series
Left-handers Ryan Reno, the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pitcher of the year, and Tyler Ehlers, right, give the Colorado Mesa Mavericks a formidable 1-2 punch in their rotation heading into the NCAA Division II South Central Regional. The Colorado Mesa baseball team defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith 8-1 on Monday in San Angelo, Tex., to win the NCAA South Central Region championship and advance to the Division II World Series for the third time.
