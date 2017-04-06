Woman charged in 'Mexican Jerry' murd...

Woman charged in 'Mexican Jerry' murder casea

Thursday Apr 6

Brittney Stewart is facing one count of murder in connection with the brutal killing of 21-year-old Gerardo 'Mexican Jerry' Luna Jr. Woman in 'Mexican Jerry' murder case denied bond Brittney Stewart is facing one count of murder in connection with the brutal killing of 21-year-old Gerardo 'Mexican Jerry' Luna Jr. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/news/2017/04/06/woman-mexican-jerry-murder-case-denied-bond/100134164/ A woman who's been jailed since 2014 on suspicion of slaying and burning a man known as "Mexican Jerry" in an abanoned Downtown building was denied a bond reduction on Thursday.

