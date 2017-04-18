See Rebel Cowgirl Jaime Wyatt's Gritt...

See Rebel Cowgirl Jaime Wyatt's Gritty Video for 'Best of Me'

Rolling Stone Country Artist You Need to Know sings in front of a monument of defiance in "Giving Back the Best of Me" Up-and-comer Jaime Wyatt has gotten a lot of attention for both her music -a seamless blend of early California country and modern outlaw sensibilities - and for her unusual origin story: Her new album Felony Blues got its title from an actual stint in prison. Don't let that story distract, though.

