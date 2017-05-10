Popular Chatting App Gaining Attention From Sexual Predators
Two men were recently arrested for distributing child pornography Ambrose Ledezma, 24, of San Angelo, Texas and Cody Brett Wilcox, 26, of Lubbock, Texas. They both used an a popular chatting app called Kik'.
