Dual agency rangeland conference set for May 12 in Kerrville

Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Bandera County Courier

Texas A&M AgriLife and the U.S. Forest Service will conduct a conference called Strategic Supplementation Strategies to Enhance Texas Rangelands and Reduce Livestock Production Costs on May 12 in Kerrville. The day starts with check-in from 8:30-9:20 a.m. The program lasts until 3:45 p.m. The event will be at the YO Conference Center, 2033 Sidney Baker St. "We have an excellent group of speakers lined up to help participants think outside the box," said Dr. Travis Whitney, Texas A&M AgriLife Research range nutritionist at San Angelo and conference coordinator.

