Texas authorities searching for fugitive couple believed to be in Colorado Springs area

Wednesday Mar 22

The husband and wife, Ramon and Debra Lee Garcia, owned a business in San Angelo, Texas, according to news website San Angelo LIVE! Investigators believe they may be in the Colorado Springs area or have contacted someone in the area, Detective James Russell of the San Angelo Police Department said in a news release.

