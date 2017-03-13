Robinson police chief announces retir...

Robinson police chief announces retirement

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Robinson Police Chief Rusty Smith is planning his retirement after almost 11 years in the position and 42 years in law enforcement. During his time in Robinson, Smith has brought the department forward with a new digital radio system, new equipment and better vehicles.

