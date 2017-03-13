Robinson police chief announces retirement
Robinson Police Chief Rusty Smith is planning his retirement after almost 11 years in the position and 42 years in law enforcement. During his time in Robinson, Smith has brought the department forward with a new digital radio system, new equipment and better vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Homewrecker!
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Gayla Cook
|Mar 5
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly Murder (Sep '15)
|Feb 22
|POd
|30
|Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx
|Feb '17
|Code of Silence H...
|7
|Question for the SAPD?
|Feb '17
|Code of Silence H...
|5
|Urgent!! Please help! (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|TheresNoPlaceLike...
|5
|want to knw about a guy name roy rogers Rodriqu...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC