Missing for 11 years, West Texas woman found buried behind old racetrack
Naomi Miller disappeared in 2005, but it wasn't until 2015 that her relatives reported her missing. And it wasn't until this month that detectives got a break in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Angelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminder for San Angelo, Tx
|5 hr
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|FBI gets involved in a missing football jersey
|Mon
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|The murders of Shane and Sally are being covere...
|Mar 19
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Homewrecker!
|Mar 9
|Anonymous
|4
|Gayla Cook
|Mar 5
|Code of Silence H...
|1
|Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly Murder (Sep '15)
|Feb 22
|POd
|30
|Texas Rangers In San Angelo, Tx
|Feb '17
|Code of Silence H...
|7
Find what you want!
Search San Angelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC